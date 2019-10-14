Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair challenges for the ball against Birmingham.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: How every Boro player has fared this season

We’re already 11 games into the new Championship season after a difficult start for Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough side – but how has each individual player performed so far?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 14th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 18:34 pm

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has attended every fixture so far this season and averaged out his player ratings from the Teessiders’ league matches. Five reflects an underwhelming performance, six solid, and seven impressive. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player has fared.

1. Darren Randolph - 6.3

(11 ratings) Possibly could have done better with a couple of goals but overall a solid start to the season. Two standout displays earned him 8s against Reading and Birmingham. 6.3

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Daniel Ayala - 6

(10 ratings) Has featured in 10 out of 11 league games so far this season and was missed in Boro's shocking first half against Sheffield Wednesday. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ryan Shotton - 5.6

(11 ratings) After a difficult start to the season, the defender's performances improved significantly. He endued a torrid evening at Birmingham though after moving to left-back. 5.6

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Dael Fry - 5.5

(6 ratings) Following his return from injury, Fry's performances have been mixed. The 22-year-old produced some solid displays against Reading and Preston but looked vulnerable in the defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham. 5.5

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5