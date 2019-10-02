Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: One 8 and four 7s after Preston North End draw

Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium – but how did their players perform on the night?

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 16:11 pm

The visitors took the lead five minutes before half-time through midfielder Josh Harrop, yet Boro drew level immediately. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each Boro player fared against the Lillywhites.

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Had little to do for most of the evening. Unfortunate when the ball bounced off the post for Preston’s goal. 6

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 6

Recovered from a shaky start and made a couple of forays forward in the second half. 6

Photo: Getty Images

3. Dael Fry - 7

Positioned himself well throughout and looked far more convincing in the air, winning some important battles. 7

Photo: Getty Images

4. Daniel Ayala - 6

Made an decent start and brought some much-needed physicality to Boro’s backline. Made a few reckless challenges though. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

