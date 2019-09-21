Ryan Shotton

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: One Boro player stands out in disappointing Cardiff City defeat

Middlesbrough suffered their third Championship defeat of the season after losing 1-0 to Cardiff City away from home – but did anyone stand out for the visitors in the Welsh capital?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 18:46 pm

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match at the Cardiff City Stadium, with some mixed marks for the Teessiders. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed for Jonathan Woodgate’s side against the Bluebirds.

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Made one excellent save to deny Aden Flint in the second half. Was left rooted when Fletcher headed into his net as no one took the lead role. 6

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5

Struggled to find the right balance between attack and defence as Cardiff looked dangerous on the flanks. 5

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ryan Shotton - 7

Boro’s best in the back three, regularly communicating with his team-mates and clearing the danger. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Daniel Ayala - 6

Played in the heart of defence and looked solid on his return to the side. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4