Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings so far this season: The Boro stars impressing and those with room for improvement
Middlesbrough have already played six league games this season after a hectic August schedule – but how has each player performed at the start of the campaign?
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 08:00
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has attended every fixture so far this season and averaged out his player ratings from the Teessiders’ Championship matches. Five reflects an underwhelming performance, six solid, and seven impressive. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player has fared.