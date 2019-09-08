Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings so far this season: The Boro stars impressing and those with room for improvement

Middlesbrough have already played six league games this season after a hectic August schedule – but how has each player performed at the start of the campaign?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 08:00

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has attended every fixture so far this season and averaged out his player ratings from the Teessiders’ Championship matches. Five reflects an underwhelming performance, six solid, and seven impressive. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player has fared.

1. Darren Randolph - 6.2

(6 ratings) Possibly could have done better with a couple of goals this season but has also pulled off some important stops. 6.2

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Jonny Howson - 6.2

(5 ratings) A very solid start to the season mostly operating as a right-back. Average mark is pulled down sightly following a 5 he received at Blackburn. 5

Photo: Getty Images

3. Ryan Shotton - 5.5

(6 ratings) Had a difficult start to the season but has responded with some more assured performances in recent weeks. 5.5

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Daniel Ayala - 6.2

(5 ratings) Partnership with Shotton was improving before the Spaniard missed last weekend's draw at Bristol City through injury. 6.2

Photo: Frank Reid

