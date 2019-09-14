Darren Randolph

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Three Boro men earn 8s in win over Reading

Middlesbrough recorded their second win of the season after a 1-0 win over Reading at the Riverside – but who stood out for Jonathan Woodgate’s side at the Riverside?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 18:49 pm

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, after Marvin Johnson’s second-half free-kick handed the Teessiders all three points against Jose Gomes’ Royals. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each Boro player performed on the day:

1. Darren Randolph - 8

Made a couple of excellent saves to earn his side all three points, especially one from a corner late on. 8

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 6

Provided an outlet from right-back in the first half and put a couple of good crosses into the penalty area. 6

3. Dael Fry - 7

Made several important blocks and tackles at the back as he captained the side for the second match running. 7

4. Ryan Shotton - 8

A leading figure in Boro’s backline, consistently heading balls away and clearing the danger. 8

