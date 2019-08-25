Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Three Boro men get 7s after Millwall draw
Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon – but how did their players perform?
By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 09:08
After a disappointing opening 45 minutes, Boro opened the scoring during a much-improved second-half performance through Paddy McNair’s neat finish. The visitors equalised six minutes later, though, when substitute Tom Bradshaw converted from close range. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled.