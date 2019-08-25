Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Three Boro men get 7s after Millwall draw

Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon – but how did their players perform?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 09:08

After a disappointing opening 45 minutes, Boro opened the scoring during a much-improved second-half performance through Paddy McNair’s neat finish. The visitors equalised six minutes later, though, when substitute Tom Bradshaw converted from close range. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled.

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Made a couple of fine stops in the first half. Was almost caught out in the second when his clearance fell straight to Matt Smith. 6

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Made a couple of forays forward from right-back as Boro went on the attack in the second half. 6

3. Daniel Ayala - 7

Faced a barrage of balls into the Boro penalty area against towering frontman Smith. Coped well for most of the afternoon. 7

4. Ryan Shotton - 6

Made an excellent challenge to deny Bradshaw when the Millwall forward was running clean through on goal. Also had plenty to do as Millwall went direct. 6

