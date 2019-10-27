Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Two 7s and two 4s for Boro in Fulham draw

Middlesbrough were forced to settle for a point against 10-man Fulham as the Teessiders’ winless run stretched to seven matches.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 6:32 am
Updated Sunday, 27th October 2019, 3:47 pm

Visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak was sent off after 17 minutes for handball yet Jonathan Woodgate’s side failed to make their one-man advantage count with their woes in front of goal apparent. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the goalless draw at the Riverside. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and struggled:

1. Aynsley Pears - 6

Little to do after Fulham were reduced to ten men. 6

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Produced a couple of inviting crosses from wing-back. Was caught out a couple of times defensively when Fulham broke forward. 6

3. Dael Fry - 5

Lost Mitrovic in the second half when the striker headed over. Was hesitant in possession. 5

4. Daniel Ayala - 6

Was occasionally threatened by Mitrovic but the early red card blunted Fulham’s attack. 6

