Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Two 7s and two 4s for Boro in Fulham draw
Middlesbrough were forced to settle for a point against 10-man Fulham as the Teessiders’ winless run stretched to seven matches.
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 6:32 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 3:47 pm
Visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak was sent off after 17 minutes for handball yet Jonathan Woodgate’s side failed to make their one-man advantage count with their woes in front of goal apparent. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the goalless draw at the Riverside. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and struggled: