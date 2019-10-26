Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Fulham draw
Middlesbrough were forced to settle for a point against ten-man Fulham as their winless run stretched to seven matches.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 9:26 pm
Visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak was sent off after 17 minutes for handball yet Jonathan Woodgate’s side failed to make their one-man advantage count with their woes in front of goal apparent. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and struggled.