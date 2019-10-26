Jonathan Woodgate watched his side stretched their winless run to seven matches.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Fulham draw

Middlesbrough were forced to settle for a point against ten-man Fulham as their winless run stretched to seven matches.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 9:26 pm

Visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak was sent off after 17 minutes for handball yet Jonathan Woodgate’s side failed to make their one-man advantage count with their woes in front of goal apparent. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and struggled.

1. Aynsley Pears - 6

Little to do after Fulham were reduced to ten men. 6

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Produced a couple of inviting crosses from wing-back. Was caught out a couple of times defensively when Fulham broke forward. 6

3. Daniel Ayala - 6

Was occasionally threatened by Mitrovic but the early red card blunted Fulham’s attack. 6

4. Dael Fry - 5

Lost Mitrovic in the second half when the striker headed over. Was hesitant in possession. 5

