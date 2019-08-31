BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Middlesborough celebrate their opening goal (own goal) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate on August 31, 2019 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough ratings: Who shone and who struggled in action-packed Bristol City draw

Middlesbrough played out an action-packed 2-2 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon – but who shone and who struggled for the visitors?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 16:49

After Kasey Palmer's opener, a Taylor Moore own goal and Britt Assombalonga finish put Boro 2-1 up before Tommy Rowe’s late equaliser for City. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled against the Robins.

1. Darren Randolph - 7

Made two fines stops to deny Benick Afobe either side of half-time. 7

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 6

Looked better going forward in the first half but couldn’t prevent City’s late equaliser down his flank. 6

3. Dael Fry - 7

Was assured at the back and led by example heading several balls away in the heart of defence. 7

4. Ryan Shotton - 6

Almost netted a late winner in stoppage-time. Made some important blocks in the first half. 6

