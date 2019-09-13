Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough side to face Reading at the Riverside

After last weekend’s international break, Middlesbrough will return to action when they host Reading at the Riverside on Saturday – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 13th September 2019, 07:00 am

The Boro head coach has a couple of players unavailable through injury while there is also competition for places in some areas of the pitch. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would choose to face the Royals. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Will be hoping to keep his second clean sheet of the season against the Royals.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

After a slightly sticky start the young full-back, 22, has improved in recent weeks. Jonny Howson's injury should give him a run in the side.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Dael Fry

Captained the side at Bristol City on his return from injury. The 22-year-old centre-back will be a key player for Woodgate this season.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Ryan Shotton

Woodgate has a decision to make at centre-back with Daniel Ayala available once again. Shotton was arguably Boro's best defender at Bristol City, though, and deserves to keep his place.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3