Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough side to face Sheffield Wednesday - with TWO changes from Cardiff City defeat
Middlesbrough are preparing to face Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside this weekend – and head coach Jonathan Woodgate has a couple of big decisions to make.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:55 am
The Boro boss changed his formation at Cardiff last time out so what will the side look like against the Owls? Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would chose on Saturday – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his selections: