Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Birmingham City - with ONE change from Preston draw

Middlesbrough will make the trip to St Andrew’s tonight for their Championship meeting with Birmingham City – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 4th October 2019, 07:00 am
The Boro boss praised his players following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Preston at the Riverside but still has some big decisions to make. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would start against the Blues – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his choices.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Barely had a save to make against Preston as Boro tightened up at the back.

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Has improved in recent weeks following his summer move from Charlton.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Added some much-needed physicality to Boro's backline against Preston.

4. CB: Dael Fry

After a difficult afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday, Fry produced a solid display against Preston in midweek.

