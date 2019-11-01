Britt Assombalonga hasn't scored for four league games.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Derby County - with ONE change from Fulham draw

Middlesbrough are preparing for Saturday’s important Championship meeting with Derby County – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side at Pride Park?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 1st November 2019, 7:00 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 7:45 am

Despite having a thin squad, the Boro boss still has some big decisions to make after a seven-game winless run which has seen the Teesiders drop into the relegation zone. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would choice to face the Rams – Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree:

1. GK: Aynsley Pears

The 21-year-old has recorded back-to-back clean sheets in the absence of Darren Randolph.

2. RWB: Jonny Howson

Boro have looked more secure on the flank when Howson has played at full-back this season.

3. CB: Dael Fry

Has looked more secure in a back three. Still yet to rediscover his best form after returning from a hamstring injury.

4. CB: Daniel Ayala

Remains the side's captain in the absence of George Friend and is an important figure at the back.

