Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough battles for possession.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Fulham - with ONE change from Huddersfield draw

Middlesbrough are back in action this weekend when they’ll host an in form Fulham side at the Riverside Stadium – but who will start for the Teessiders?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 25th October 2019, 12:00 pm

Jonathan Woodgate made some interesting selection calls ahead of Wednesday’s goalless draw at Huddersfield, as top scorer Britt Assombalonga dropped to the bench. Our Boro writer Joe Nichoson has picked the side he would start against The Cottagers on Saturday – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree.

1. GK: Aynsley Pears

Kept a clean sheet on his first Championship start against Huddersfield. Has an opportunity with Darren Randolph out injured.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. CB: Ryan Shotton

Has been an ever-present in Boro's backline this season. Looks more assured at centre-back though.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Produced a man of the match display against Huddersfield on Wednesday night.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Dael Fry

Performances need to improve but Boro's change of shape makes it hard to leave him out.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3