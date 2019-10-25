Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Fulham - with ONE change from Huddersfield draw
Middlesbrough are back in action this weekend when they’ll host an in form Fulham side at the Riverside Stadium – but who will start for the Teessiders?
Friday, 25th October 2019, 12:00 pm
Jonathan Woodgate made some interesting selection calls ahead of Wednesday’s goalless draw at Huddersfield, as top scorer Britt Assombalonga dropped to the bench. Our Boro writer Joe Nichoson has picked the side he would start against The Cottagers on Saturday – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree.