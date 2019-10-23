Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Huddersfield Town - with ONE change from West Brom defeat
Middlesbrough will hope to end a run of five games without a win when they make the trip to Huddersfield Town tonight – but who will start for the Teessiders?
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:00 am
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate saw an improved performance from his side after changing formation against West Brom at the weekend. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would play against the Terriers – scroll down and flick though our gallery to see if you agree with his choices.