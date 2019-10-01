Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Preston at the Riverside
It’s a quick turnaround for Middlesbrough following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday – and head coach Jonathan Woodgate has some big decisions to make ahead of tonight’s meeting with Preston.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 07:00 am
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would choose at the Riverside Stadium, with two changes from the team which started against Wednesday last time out. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his side.