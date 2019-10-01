Jonny Howson.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Preston - with TWO changes from Sheffield Wednesday defeat

It’s a quick turnaround for Middlesbrough following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday – and head coach Jonathan Woodgate has some big decisions to make ahead of tonight’s meeting with Preston.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 07:00 am
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would choose at the Riverside Stadium, with two changes from the team which started against Wednesday last time out. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his side.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Conceded four goals for the first time in a Boro on Saturday. Wasn't the biggest culprit but will want to make amends.

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

It's been a mixed start for the 22-year-old right-back since his arrival from Charlton. Still early days though.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Shored up Boro's defence after coming on at half-time against Wednesday. Has to come back in.

4. CB: Dael Fry

Endued an afternoon to forget against Wednesday but still has a big part to play this season. It should also be remembered he's only just come back from injury.

