Hayden Coulson

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face QPR - with THREE changes from Derby County defeat

Jonathan Woodgate’s options are limited ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to QPR this weekend – with nine players potentially unavailable for the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:07 am

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI and formation he would play against Rangers – with three changes to the side which lost at Derby last time out – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how the Teessiders could line-up on Saturday:

1. GK: Aynsley Pears

May not be available after suffering a finger injury. Woodgate said he was '50/50 for the QPR clash.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RWB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Came on following George Saville's red card at Derby and did a decent job. Needs to step up due to Boro's injury crisis.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Paddy McNair

Will probably have to be used at centre-back again due to Shotton's injury and Boro's lack of options at the back.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Daniel Ayala

Has been a key player this season and has captained the side in George Friend's absence.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3