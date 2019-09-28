Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Sheffield Wednesday - with TWO changes from Cardiff City defeat

Middlesbrough are preparing to face Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside this weekend – and head coach Jonathan Woodgate has a couple of big decisions to make.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:32 am

The Boro boss changed his formation at Cardiff last time out so what will the side look like against the Owls? Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would chose on Saturday – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his selections:

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Produced an excellent display in Boro's last home game against Reading.

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Switched to a wing-back role at Cardiff but has looked more comfortable in a back four.

3. CB: Dael Fry

Woodgate wants his side to pass out from the back and Fry looks more comfortable with the ball at his feet than Boro's other centre-backs.

4. CB: Ryan Shotton

Woodgate has a really tough decision to make if he does switch to a back four. Daniel Ayala returned to the side at Cardiff but may miss out due to Shotton's impressive performances in recent weeks.

