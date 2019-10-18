Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face West Brom - with TWO changes from Birmingham City loss
Middlesbrough will host West Brom Albion at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side against the Baggies?
Friday, 18th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 5:29 pm
The Boro boss has plenty of decisions to make following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Birmingham before the international break. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would choose this weekend, which includes a change of system from the game at St Andrew’s. Scroll down and flick though our gallery to see if you agree.