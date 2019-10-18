Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face West Brom - with TWO changes from Birmingham City loss

Middlesbrough will host West Brom Albion at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side against the Baggies?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 18th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Friday, 18th October 2019, 5:29 pm

The Boro boss has plenty of decisions to make following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Birmingham before the international break. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would choose this weekend, which includes a change of system from the game at St Andrew’s. Scroll down and flick though our gallery to see if you agree.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Has been in excellent form for both club and country in recent weeks.

2. RWB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Struggled at Birmingham like many of his team-mates but had been improving up until the trip to St Andrew's.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Recently recorded his 200th Boro appearance and provides an aerial and physical presence at the back.

4. CB: Dael Fry

Yet to get back to his best after returning from injury but will still be a key player for Woodgate's side.

