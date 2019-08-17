Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Blackburn at Ewood Park
Middlesbrough will face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon with Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate still searching for his first competitive win in charge – but who will start for the Teessiders?
By Joe Nicholson
The visitors are bound to make plenty of changes following Tuesday night’s shock Carabao Cup exit. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would choose to face Rovers. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree with his choices.