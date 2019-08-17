Jonny Howson

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Blackburn at Ewood Park

Middlesbrough will face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon with Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate still searching for his first competitive win in charge – but who will start for the Teessiders?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 07:00

The visitors are bound to make plenty of changes following Tuesday night’s shock Carabao Cup exit. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would choose to face Rovers. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree with his choices.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Boro's No 1 between the sticks.

2. RB: Jonny Howson

Has looked a solid option at right-back in Boro's first two Championship games. New signing Anfernee Dijksteel didn't do enough to displace him on Tuesday night.

3. CB: Ryan Shotton

Hasn't looked totally convincing at the heart of defence. Needs a solid performance to keep his place in the side.

4. CB: Daniel Ayala

Made a costly mistake against Brentford last week but is often a commanding figure at centre-back.

