Midfielder Marcus Browne could earn his first competitive start for Middlesbrough against Crewe.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup

Middlesbrough will turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup tonight when League Two side Crewe visit the Riverside – but who will start for the hosts?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 08:01

Head coach Jonathan Woodgate is expected to make changes following Saturday’s defeat to Brentford and all three of Boro’s outfield summer signings could start. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would play against The Alex – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree or disagree with his choices:

1. GK: Aynsley Pears

Impressed during pre-season and is likely to go out on loan before the end of the month. Deserves a chance to make a first-team appearance at the Riverside.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Made his debut with a brief cameo against Brentford at the weekend. Is likely to be Boro's first-choice right-back this season.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: George Friend

Could make his long-awaited return after missing Boro's first two Championship games this season. Game time will be valuable for the skipper.

Photo: Tony Marshall

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Daniel Ayala

Could be playing alongside Friend in the Championship for the next few weeks, with Dael Fry still absent through injury.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3