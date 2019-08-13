Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup
Middlesbrough will turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup tonight when League Two side Crewe visit the Riverside – but who will start for the hosts?
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 08:01
Head coach Jonathan Woodgate is expected to make changes following Saturday’s defeat to Brentford and all three of Boro’s outfield summer signings could start. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would play against The Alex – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree or disagree with his choices: