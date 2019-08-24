Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Millwall at the Riverside

Middlesbrough will play their second home game in the space of a week when Millwall visit the Riverside this afternoon – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 07:00

The Boro head coach says he already knows the team which will start against the Lions, despite a couple of injury doubts. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would play against Millwall – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree with his choices.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Kept his first clean sheet of the season against Wigan on Tuesday night.

2. RB: Jonny Howson

Was excellent at right-back against the Latics. Would be a risk to alter his position.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Still needs to work on his passing out from the back but has defended well in recent weeks.

4. CB: Ryan Shotton

Helped keep Wigan out when Boro were under pressure late on. Place could be under threat following the return of Dael Fry. The latter will be in the squad to face Millwall but may not quite be ready to start.

