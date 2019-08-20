Marcus Browne could make his first league start for Middlesbrough against Wigan.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Wigan at the Riverside

Middlesbrough will return to the Riverside tonight when Wigan Athletic make the trip to Teesside – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 07:00

The Boro head coach is still searching for his first competitive win since taking the job in June and has a couple of big decisions to make. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would start against the Latics – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree with his choices.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

The first name on the team sheet. Made an excellent save at Blackburn to deny Joe Rothwell in the second half.

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. RB: Jonny Howson

Anfernee Dijksteel will probably be Boro's long-term option at right-back but struggled at Blackburn. Howson has been a solid option when deployed in defence.

Photo: Getty Images

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Dealt well with crosses into the box at Blackburn Has been the leader in Boro's backline this season.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Ryan Shotton

Made some important blocks at Blackburn but his place could soon be under pressure following Dael Fry's return. May be too early to throw Fry straight back in against Wigan.

Photo: Frank Reid

