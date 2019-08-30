Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to play against Bristol City at Ashton Gate
Middlesbrough face a trip to Bristol City this weekend in their final Championship game before the upcoming international break – but who will start for the Teessiders?
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 07:39
Following last Saturday’s 1-1 with Millwall, head coach Jonathan Woodgate has a couple of decisions to make ahead of the meeting with the Robins. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would start against City – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his choices: