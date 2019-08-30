Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to play against Bristol City at Ashton Gate

Middlesbrough face a trip to Bristol City this weekend in their final Championship game before the upcoming international break – but who will start for the Teessiders?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 07:39

Following last Saturday’s 1-1 with Millwall, head coach Jonathan Woodgate has a couple of decisions to make ahead of the meeting with the Robins. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would start against City – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his choices:

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Has accumulated just one clean sheet so far this season and will be looking to add to it.

2. RB: Jonny Howson

Has barely put a foot wrong when asked to play at right-back and has been one of the side's best performers so far this season.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

The Spanish centre-back has captained the side in Boro's last two league games in the absence of George Friend.

4. CB: Ryan Shotton

After a shaky start to the season the defender has produced some better performances in recent weeks.

