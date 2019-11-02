Joe Nicholson's player ratings: How 10-man Middlesbrough fared in Derby County defeat
Middlesbrough have now gone eight games without a win after a 2-0 defeat at Derby – but did anyone come away with any credit after the game at Pride Park?
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 7:10 pm
Updated
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:06 am
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the first half when George Saville was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Krystian Bielik. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see them: