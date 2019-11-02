Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Joe Nicholson's player ratings: How 10-man Middlesbrough fared in Derby County defeat

Middlesbrough have now gone eight games without a win after a 2-0 defeat at Derby – but did anyone come away with any credit after the game at Pride Park?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 7:10 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:06 am

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the first half when George Saville was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Krystian Bielik. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see them:

1. Aynsley Pears - 5

Slow to get down to Lawrence’s opener and parried a few efforts. Made a couple of decent saves late on. 5

2. Jonny Howson - 5

Got forward a couple of times from wing-back in the first half but crossing was erratic. 5

3. Daniel Ayala - 6

Made a couple of tough tackles and headed clearances. Was left in a spin for the opening goal. 6

4. Dael Fry - 5

A few sloppy passes in the first half. Couldn’t stop Lawrence doubling Derby’s lead late on. 5

