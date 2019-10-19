Marvin Johnson impressed against West Brom.

Joe Nicholson's player ratings: Three 7s for Middlesbrough men despite West Brom Albion defeat

A late Hal Robson-Kanu winner left Middlesbrough empty handed after a spirited performance against Championship leaders West Brom – but how did each player fare against the Baggies?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th October 2019, 5:18 pm

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match at the Riverside Stadium and awarded some decent marks despite the 1-0 defeat. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who impressed and who struggled for Jonathan Woodgate’s side on the day:

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Made a couple of routine saves and was unlucky after a deflection led to West Brom’s winner. 6

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Ryan Shotton - 7

Produced two crucial blocks to keep West Brom at bay. Was bailed out by Johnson after missing a pass in the second half but a decent display overall. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Daniel Ayala - 6

Almost caught out with a poor back pass in the first half. Made a few important headers at the back. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Dael Fry - 5

Struggled to cope with the pace of West Brom’s attackers in the second half. Was beaten by Diangana in the build-up to the winner. 5

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4