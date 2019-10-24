Joe Nicholson's player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Middlesbrough's draw at Huddersfield
Middlesbrough were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Huddersfield on Wednesday night – but how did their players fare at the John Smith’s Stadium?
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 7:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:02 pm
Both Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate and Terriers boss Danny Cowley admitted the visitors deserved to win the game – yet individual performances were mixed. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down to see who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders.