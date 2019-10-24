Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Joe Nicholson's player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Middlesbrough's draw at Huddersfield

Middlesbrough were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Huddersfield on Wednesday night – but how did their players fare at the John Smith’s Stadium?

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 7:00 am
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:02 pm

Both Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate and Terriers boss Danny Cowley admitted the visitors deserved to win the game – yet individual performances were mixed. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down to see who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders.

1. Aynsley Pears - 6

Little to do on his first Championship start but held the few efforts which came his way. A few loose clearances though. 6

2. Ryan Shotton - 6

Took a whack in the first half but continued. Boro’s defence will face tougher tests this season. 6

3. Daniel Ayala - 7

Missed an early change but was a commanding presence at the back. Boro's best on the night. 7

4. Dael Fry - 5

Still looks a little rusty. Lost Kachunga in the first half and received a booking for tugging back the Huddersfield man. 5

