Joe Nicholson's verdict: No need to panic but Crewe performance racks up the pressure ahead of Blackburn
Middlesbrough were booed off but some sections of the crowd following their Carabao Cup exit on Tuesday night as head coach Jonathan Woodgate was left waiting for his first competitive win.
By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 17:00
The Boro boss gave an honest assessment after the match, describing the performances as ‘terrible’ and questioning the players’ attitude following the penalty shootout defeat against League Two opposition. Our Boro writer, Joe Nicholson, has delivered his verdict on the match. Watch the video to find out.