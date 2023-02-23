When Mickey Demetriou arrived to meet Aaron Lewis’ corner there was a split second where Hartlepool’s season flashed entirely before the eyes of near 4,000 inside the Suit Direct Stadium.

And then, as the net bulged, reality hit home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle described the defeat to Newport County as being on the end of a right-hander, with the club reeling. Again, the reality feels worse than that.

Is time running out for Keith Curle at Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

At this stage it feels as though the towel is being raised and the throw all but imminent.

There is still time for things to change this season. But based on the 33 games we have seen, there is a sizeable dossier of evidence to suggest we are heading towards the snookers-required stage when it comes to Hartlepool’s survival chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s strange. As things stand, Hartlepool find themselves outside the bottom two. But the harsh reality is that position is likely falsified based on the assumption Crawley Town need just one point from four games in hand to swap places with Curle’s side.

At this stage of the season we often hear the expression of having points on the board as opposed to games in hand. And yet here the opposite is true, with all of their rivals, excluding bottom-placed Rochdale, holding multiple games in hand. It’s not beyond the realms of possibility to suggest Hartlepool will soon find themselves cut adrift.

Hartlepool United's Football League status remains in jeopardy. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Even taking games in hand out of the equation, one glance at the fixture list looming over the next month would see even the most optimistic of supporters potentially double-down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As boos rang out when the full-time whistle sounded against Newport, attention quickly turned to Curle as he advanced onto the pitch to applaud supporters. The feeling was not reciprocated.

Where in recent weeks we have heard chants against owner Raj Singh, here frustrations were directed at Curle – and that can often be difficult to come back from.

“I understand the level of frustration and I’m big enough to take it,” Curle said post-match.

He would go on to stress the importance of Hartlepool’s upcoming fixture with Walsall insisting, on several occasions, ‘we need to win.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with that it feels as though Curle has now backed himself into a corner.

While victory over Walsall will already be essential, Curle now knows anything but three points could see things cross beyond the point of return when it comes to his time with the club.

Chairman Singh will argue his case when it comes to backing Curle in the transfer market, having made his role permanent at the beginning of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in 14 league games since being promoted from his interim role, Curle has taken 15 points from a possible 42 and has now set a minimum target of 18 points from the remaining 39 available.

That would take them to 45 points - a total which would give them a 50 per cent chance of survival based on the last 10 complete seasons and would require them to win almost as many games as they have in 33 in just 13.