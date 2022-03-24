Holohan’s departure was met with plenty of disgruntlement, yes, but the overriding emotion was that of sadness.

Sadness that a player who has, by and large, excelled in his time at the Suit Direct Stadium since arriving in 2019 is no longer with the club.

Sadness from supporters who feel they are losing somebody who has worn his heart on his sleeve throughout his three years with the club, a heart which now bleeds blue and white.

Speculation over Gavan Holohan's Hartlepool United future finally came to an end after the Irish midfielder joined Grimsby Town. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Sadness at the wonder of whether things could have been different.

And yet, there was a sense of inevitably about Holohan’s exit this week.

Not since Pools’ 1-1 draw with Stevenage in mid-January has the Irishman started a game for Graeme Lee, with his time since then limited to just 23 minutes across two substitute appearances. It just felt like something wasn’t quite right.

Exploring the reasons why Holohan hasn’t been able to cement a place in Lee’s side are both straightforward and complicated at the same time.

Gavan Holohan's final appearance for Hartlepool United came in February's defeat to Walsall (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

On the one hand, since the January transfer window in particular, there has been a fierce competition for places within the Pools midfield with the likes of Isaac Fletcher, Bryn Morris and Joe White all arriving to add value to the squad.

On the other hand, Holohan’s pedigree throughout his time at the Suit Direct Stadium has shown what he is capable of with the 30-year-old bringing over 20 goals to the table in just over 100 appearances for the club.

But at a time when Pools needed goals at the turn of the year, which coincided with Holohan’s return to the side, they were found wanting.

Of course that responsibility is not all down to Holohan, his performances were about more than that, and only Lee will know the reasons behind overlooking the Irishman thereafter, which can perhaps also be justified given it corresponded with Pools hitting a fine run of form throughout February.

Holohan, by his own admission, has endured something of a stop-start season with ‘injuries I’ve never experienced before’ which may have played their part.

But the Irishman also noted in his farewell address that there were ‘issues off the pitch’ which, seemingly, have also contributed to his exit.

Last week Lee suggested Holohan would have been in contention to face Bradford City but for a ‘minor calf issue’ before illness then ruled him out of the trip to Newport County.

Holohan was quick to make his debut for Grimsby Town in midweek, marking the occasion with an assist to his name.

His exit is a delicate matter, and one which could have pulled less on the heartstrings with more transparency, perhaps.

But what should be remembered is the service Holohan has given to this football club during his time, who without Pools may not be where they are back in the Football League.

Holohan was instrumental in last season’s promotion campaign, so much so he was paraded on the shoulders of supporters in Bristol’s Millennium Square after they celebrated their shootout success over Torquay United.

Pools may no longer have an Irish midfielder, but the name Gavan Holohan will live on.

