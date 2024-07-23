Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Hartlepool United goalkeeper Joel Dixon was transfer-listed in April following a torrid first season at Victoria Park, it looked like his time in the North East was over. Now, after a couple of impressive showings in pre-season, can he force his way back into contention?

The 30-year-old signed for Pools last summer after two years with Bolton and, along with Pete Jameson, was expected to prove a more than capable replacement for the much-maligned Ben Killip.

The Middlesbrough-born stopper arrived with a good reputation despite an indifferent spell with Bolton during which he was limited to just 24 league appearances and failed to win over the Wanderers faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even so, Dixon was - and still is - regarded as a legend in Barrow, having made almost 200 appearances for the Cumbrians and helped them to the National League title in 2020.

The embattled goalkeeper has enjoyed a couple of strong showings after a torrid first season at Pools. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, somewhere along the line, probably after failing to nail down a starting spot in Greater Manchester, Dixon appeared to lose his confidence and things started to go wrong for him at Pools almost as soon as he'd arrived.

He failed to totally convince in pre-season but, despite one or two nervous moments and a couple of mistakes, manager John Askey put his faith in him and he started the new National League campaign as first choice, edging out Harrogate loanee Pete Jameson.

He failed to get over his initial jitters when the season kicked off but the form of those in front of him, especially Anthony Mancini and Mani Dieseruvwe, meant his errors were largely inconsequential and, as such, were overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was until the trip to Chesterfield on August 28th, which proved to be a fateful day in both his and Hartlepool's season.

After racing into a two goal lead, Pools lost Mancini, who had been terrorising the Spirites defence, to what turned out to be a serious hamstring injury and lost momentum in the game, forfeiting their lead and losing late on when Dixon allowed Tom Naylor's tame effort to squirm underneath him.

That cost Dixon his place in the side and, although he was given another chance in October after Jameson failed to grab his opportunity, he lost his place again in March and Pools were, for the most part, much improved thereafter, with Jameson keeping three successive home clean sheets.

Dixon was, in fairness, not helped by an inexperienced and ever-changing defence in front of him although, at the same time, there was a sense that his nervousness impacted those ahead of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Gateshead man struggled with his confidence, kicking and command of his area and, had he not agreed a two-year deal when he signed for the club, it seems likely he would have been let go when the season ended. His record of one clean sheet in 26 games - even if the leaky back line must also shoulder some of the blame - makes for grim reading.

However, new manager Darren Sarll's hunt for a goalkeeper has continued to drag on and, after a couple of strong outings in pre-season, Dixon's stock seems to have risen somewhat, pretty much for the first time in his Pools career.

Having produced a handful of sharp stops against Scarborough he looked back to his best at South Shields and made a series of saves to deny prolific Mariners frontman Paul Blackett.

Dixon, who boasts more than 260 career appearances, has clearly been a good goalkeeper and perhaps some time off this summer to reset and refocus will have been just what he needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, he never looked confident in his first season at Pools and the goalkeeper who lined up last week was almost unrecognisable compared to the one fans saw last season, who seemed so nervous it was, at times, hard to watch.

A return to form for Dixon would be good news for Pools and, of course, for the embattled goalkeeper himself - however, as Darren Sarll pointed out, one swallow doesn't make a summer, and Dixon has a long way to go before he wins over the Victoria Park faithful.

With less than three weeks to go until the new National League season and with the powers that be at Pools refusing to rush their transfer business this summer, it's not impossible that Dixon could be in the XI come August 10th but it seems much more likely he will begin the campaign as number two.

The other option, of course, is that his improved form persuades another club to take a punt on him which, given he is likely to be available for a very limited fee, is also not beyond the realms of possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any potential departure for Dixon - which looks less and less likely with every passing day - would surely not be feasible until at least one new face is added in the goalkeeping department.

Adam Smith, who was born in Sunderland and played under Sarll at Yeovil, also impressed at the weekend and produced a late penalty save to thwart Shields captain Robert Briggs and, in the process, boost his chances of earning a contract at Victoria Park.

Another name who has often been mentioned is Slovenian under-21 international Zan-Luk Leban, who had an impressive campaign on loan at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic last season, although speculation surrounding the Everton stopper seems to have cooled in the past couple of weeks.

With Pete Jameson, who might have hoped his impressive end of season form would be enough to earn him a permanent contract, signing for local rivals Darlington, the pool of goalkeepers from which Darren Sarll has to choose from is lessening all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixon's mini renaissance might at least give the new boss some peace of mind, but it's unlikely to give him too much food for thought.

The fact remains that Pools need a new number one and, ideally, he should be through the door well before the season begins next month.