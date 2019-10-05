Jonathan Woodgate was appointed Middlesbrough head coach in June.

Woodgate said he was ‘angry’ and ‘disappointed’ after the result, which means his side have won just two of their 11 league games this season.

But, despite Boro’s poor form, it was made clear from the start by the club’s hierarchy that Woodgate’s appointment was a long-term project.

Questions will inevitably be asked though and, during a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Woodgate was queried if he thought he’d still be in charge following next week’s international break.

“I’d like to think so,” said the Boro boss. “I’ve only had the job 11 games, there was a plan put into process so I don’t think anyone is hitting the alarm buttons yet.”

The reporter responded by saying: “Is that lazy journalism on my part to say you’re under pressure?”

Woodgate replied: “I think so, it’s 11 games gone, if you look at last season Preston had five points after ten games.

“You go on a run in this league and it can take you forward, it’s not how you start it’s how you finish, you finish strong.”

When speaking to the written press after his interview with Sky, Woodgate was asked about his players’ confidence levels.

“I haven’t said they aren’t good enough,” Woodgate replied. “I will remain positive. If we don’t do things right they will end up at the bottom of the table and stay there. They need to find it from somewhere, personalities on the pitch, they have to dig it out.

“I am angry, disappointed, everything you think of. I am the manager, you have to go again. I’m frustrated.

“You have to look at individuals first. We didn't do enough on the night, not stopping crosses, second balls. We need to do simple things well.