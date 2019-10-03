Jonathan Woodgate's message to Middlesbrough fans and what he discussed with Preston North End boss
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says it’s important to remain patient after a tricky start to the season.
Boro sit 20th in the Championship after winning just two of their ten league games so far, yet Woodgate has called for togetherness ahead of Friday’s trip to St Andrew’s.
Woodgate praised the way his players responded against Preston North End, managed by Alex Neil, on Tuesday night but admitted it’s been a disappointing start to the campaign.
“I always look at it, it’s not how you start it’s how you finish,” said Woodgate. “I was chatting to Alex after the game and he said last year they had five points after ten games.
“It was obviously a difficult situation for him but it’s important you ride it out, stay together as a club, fans stay together, they remain patient, I know at times it’s difficult for them but that’s what you need.
On Boro’s start to the season, Woodgate added: “Of course I’m disappointed, I wanted more points. I want to win every game and we want to get more points on the board as soon as possible, that’s the way we are and the way I want to do it."
When asked if he’s still enjoying his job, Woodgate replied: “You may not believe it but I’m really enjoying it, I know the results haven’t been perfect but day-to-day, matchdays, it’s a fantastic job.
“Just because I’m losing games doesn’t mean I don’t like the job, I love what I’m doing.”