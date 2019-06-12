England international Jordan Nobbs turns to her Hartlepool legend dad Keith for help in dealing with her injury woes.

The Stockton-born midfielder was ruled out of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup after rupturing her ACL back in February and has been seeking inspiration from her dad and the injury struggles of his career.

Keith Nobbs made over 300 appearances for Hartlepool between 1985 and 1993 and is still involved at the club as manager of the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.

“He was a defender and a bit of a nutter, by the sounds of things,” Nobbs said in her Telegraph blog.

“A bad injury to his ankle meant he retired when I was born, but I have heard stories about how he was.

“He broke his jaw once in a game. Another time he had a broken collarbone. He just grabbed his shirt and played on for another 45 minutes!

“On Friday, I rang my dad just to speak with him. He got through those tough times when he was injured or frustrated on the training field, wanting to come back quicker, so as soon as I called him, I knew I was not going to get frustrated. He just gets what I am going through.”

The former Sunderland women’s player was part of the England Women’s team that finished third in the 2015 World Cup so was understandably frustrated to watch the Lionesses 2-1 opening game win over Scotland from home.

Fortunately, her dad was there to offer his support.

“I think he knew how hard it was going to be watching England v Scotland on my own,” she added.

“Without speaking about it, we have that mutual understanding. We both knew we wanted to see each other.

“He went: ‘Right – I’m going to come down and watch the game with you.’

“He got the train down the night before, stayed and watched the game, then got the train back later that night.

“On one hand, I want the girls to go on and win the World Cup and change the women’s game for the better. I have no doubt in my mind that they will do that and show how professional they are.”