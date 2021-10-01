Michael Flynn has left his role as Newport County manager after four-and-a-half years by mutual consent.

We are yet to see a sacking in the fourth tier since the campaign kicked off back in August with Flynn’s departure from Newport being an amicable one.

The 40-year-old led County to two League Two play-off finals during his first job in management after having four separate spells at the club as a player.

Michael Flynn, manager of Newport County looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate Town and Newport County at The EnviroVent Stadium on September 10, 2021 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newport currently sit 15th in the table and are preparing to host Scunthorpe United at Rodney Parade on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

It was initially reported that Flynn would step down following the match but a club statement confirmed that the manager would be stepping down ‘with immediate effect’ with assistant manager Wayne Hatswell taking charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Following confirmation of his departure, Flynn told the Newport club website: “I would like to thank Newport County AFC for giving me the opportunity of my first managerial post but with sadness, I feel it is the right time to step down.

“It has been some journey. Keeping Newport in the football league in my first few months, then the buzz of FA Cup & League Cup runs, and of course the two Wembley play-off finals.

“I am extremely proud of my coaching staff and players for their achievements and would like to thank each one of them for their support and hard work during my time as manager.”

