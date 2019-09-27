Boro will be looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-0 defeat in Cardiff saw them slip to 15th in the table. We take a closer look at some of the things to watch out for in the second tier. Scroll down and flick through the gallery for our weekly preview:
1. Game of the weekend: QPR vs West Brom
Rangers have won their last four league games and have risen to fifth in the Championship. Mark Warburton's side are on the same number of points as West Brom ahead of their meeting at Loftus Road with the Baggies still unbeaten in the league this season
Photo: Getty Images
Copyright:
2. Bowyer fires Leeds warning
Charlton will still be without top scorer Lyle Taylor, due to a knee injury, when they face Leeds at the Valley. Even so, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer says his side will attack from the off. "We're at home and we're not just going to sit back and invite pressure," he said. "We have to play our game, we won't be sitting off them."
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
3. Garry Monk's Boro return
Since he was sacked by Boro in 2017, Monk has lost all three games against the Teessiders with Birmingham. He will hope to put an end to that run when his new side, Sheffield Wednesday, visit the Riverside on Saturday.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
4. Woodgate's selection dilemma
The Boro boss switched to a back three at Cardiff last week but is likely to deploy his favoured 4-3-3 system against the Owls. As a result, either Dael Fry, Daniel Ayala or Ryan Shotton would probably miss out.
Photo: Alex Davidson
Copyright: