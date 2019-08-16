Rajiv van La Parra barely featured for Middlesbrough during a loan spell last season.

Leeds midfielder issues warning, ex-Middlesbrough winger close to return plus Bristol City's injury blow: Championship weekend preview

Jonathan Woodgate will be hoping to register his first competitive win as Middlesbrough boss when the Teessiders travel to Blackburn this weekend – and there are plenty of other things to look out for in the Championship this weekend.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 11:45

We take a closer look at some of the things to watch out for in England’s second tier three weeks into the new season. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery for our weekly preview package:

1. Ex-Middlesbrough winger back in contention

Rajiv van La Parra barely featured during his loan spell at Boro last season but is almost back at full fitness ahead Huddersfield's home game against Fulham on Friday night. "Rajiv didn’t play a lot at Middlesborough, so he didn’t get much playing time, but he tries to give everything and that’s fine for me.," said Terriers boss Jan Siewert

2. Can Wednesday keep the momentum going?

The Owls are one of two sides who have both Championship fixtures so far. Caretaker manager Lee Bullen has been handed an injury boost ahead of Saturday's trip to Millwall with goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Dominic Iorfa set to return.

3. Charlton have also made a fast start

Charlton will also be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record when they face fellow Championship newcomers Barnsley at Oakwell.

4. Another tricky one for Stoke

It's no points from two games for the Potters who face another tricky encounter with a trip to Derby this weekend.

