And while Boro were held to a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Riverside on Tuesday night, there were plenty of other things to discuss as the league table slowly begins to take shape. We take a closer look at the division’s winners and losers from the second tier – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and struggled.
1. W: Marcus Tavernier
The Boro youngster took his chance to impress on his first league start of the season. Tavernier was a constant threat on the right during his side's 1-1 draw with Preston at the Riverside. When asked about the player, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate said “He has been one of the outstanding trainers and doing everything right. He has been doing everything right and he deserves it.”
2. L: Lee Camp
Ahead of Boro's trip to Birmingham, the Blues goalkeeper has cost his side in recent weeks. Camp was clearly at fault for the goal Birmingham conceded in a 1-0 defeat to Wigan. It's now three defeats in a row for Pep Clotet's side.
3. W: Aleksandar Mitrovic
The Fulham frontman took his tally to seven league goals this season after bagging a brace in Fulham's 4-1 win over Reading. Mitrovic is now the league's joint top scorer alongside Brentford's Ollie Watkins.
4. L: Marc Bola
It's been a difficult start for the 21-year-old since his move to Boro from Blackpool in the summer. The left-back was left out against Preston as Ryan Shotton was moved to left-back. When asked about Bola after the game, Woodgate said: "Marc is still only young, he's just come from Blackpool, he's a young lad who needs to learn the game."
