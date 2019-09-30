Leeds United man questioned, Stoke boss makes admission plus Derby County react: Championship winners and losers
There was certainly plenty to discuss after another eventful weekend in the Championship, but while Middlesbrough were beaten 4-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium, how did their league rivals fare?
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:12 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 17:08 pm
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked out some of the second tier’s winners and losers from the last few days, following the division’s ninth round of fixtures. Scroll down and flick through our weekly picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled.