Helder Costa was handed his first league start for Leeds.

Leeds United man questioned, Stoke City boss makes admission plus Derby County react: Championship winners and losers

There was certainly plenty to discuss after another eventful weekend in the Championship, but while Middlesbrough were beaten 4-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium, how did their league rivals fare?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:12 am
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked out some of the second tier’s winners and losers from the last few days, following the division’s ninth round of fixtures. Scroll down and flick through our weekly picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled.

1. W: Garry Monk

Monk has now faced Boro four times since he was sacked by the Teessiders in 2017. After three straight defeats with Birmingham City, he finally got one over on his former club following Sheffield Wednesday's resounding 4-1 win at the Riverside.

Photo: Alex Davidson

2. W: Derby County

After a turbulent week which saw some of their players involved in an 'alcohol-related incident', the Rams recorded their first league win since the opening day of the season following a 3-2 win over Birmingham.

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. W: Adam Reach

The winger scored his first away goal since Boxing Day last year, which also came against his former side Boro. Reach has now scored in three consecutive games against the Teessiders.

Photo: George Wood

4. W: Ollie Watkins

Brentford climbed to 14th in the table after a headed hat-trick from Watkins secured a 3-1 win at Barnsley. The 23-year-old is now the top scorer in the Championship with seven league goals.

Photo: Richard Sellers

