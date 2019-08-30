Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United weakness highlighted as Nottingham Forest boss hails ex-Middlesbrough man: Championship weekend preview

It looks set to be another busy weekend in the Championship with just one more round of fixtures ahead of the upcoming international break.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 12:01

Middlesbrough face a difficult trip to Ashton Gate in Saturday’s early kick-off, to face a high-flying Bristol City side who have won their last three league games under Lee Johnson. But what else should fans be looking out for this weekend? Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to find out.

1. Game of the weekend: Leeds v Swansea

Both sides have taken 13 points from their first five Championship games ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

2. Leeds boss admits weakness

The Whites have looked like a real force at the start of this season but encountered a problem during their Carabao Cup exit to Stoke on Tuesday night. The visitors were visibly stronger in the air, something which manager Marcelo Bielsa has acknowledged. "In general because every set-piece they had in the first half created a problem for us," he said.

3. Charlton are also unbeaten

The Addicks are one of just four unbeaten Championship sides and sit just two points behind Leeds and Swansea. Next up for Lee Bowyer's men is a trip to Reading.

4. Can Fulham get back to winning ways?

After sweeping past Millwall 4-0, The Cottergers slipped up last weekend, losing 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest. Scott Parker's side face another tough test away at Cardiff on Friday night.

