After a week off due to international fixtures, there was plenty to discuss after the seventh round of fixtures in the second tier. We take a closer look at the winners and losers from the last few days. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to find out.
1. W: Darren Randolph
The Boro stopper made a couple of excellent saves late on to secure a 1-0 win over Reading. "He’s the best keeper in this league in my opinion," said head coach Jonathan Woodgate after the game.
Photo: Lewis Storey
Copyright:
2. W: Jude Bellingham
It's two goals in two games for the Birmingham teenager, 16, who netted the winner away at Charlton. The 1-0 defeat was the Addicks' first in the Championship this season.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
3. W: Robert Glatzel
After five league games without a goal, the Cardiff frontman scored from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw at Derby. Glatzel was fouled by defender Richard Keogh and is now off the mark following his summer move from FC Heidenheim.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
4. W: Eddie Nketiah
The Arsenal loanee came off the bench with 20 minutes to go when Leeds were drawing 0-0 at Barnsley. Then, 16 minutes after replacing Patrick Bamford, Nketiah opened the scoring with a composed finish. Mateusz Klich added a second to send Marcelo Bielsa's side top of the Championship.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright: