Leeds United's surprising record plus Ex-Middlesbrough defender stars: Championship winners and losers

Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat for five games at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday – but how did their Championship rivals fare over the weekend?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:59 am

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson takes a closer look at the division’s winners and losers from the last few days. There may not have been as many goals, but there was certainly plenty of drama. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled in the second tier:

1. W: Aden Flint

The former Boro centre-back helped keep his former side at bay in Cardiff's backline. "I was pleased for him today, that was his best game. I want to play Middlesbrough every week," said Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.

2. W: Ben Watson

Nottingham Forest haven't lost since the opening day of the season and are up to sixth following a 1-0 win over Barnsley. Watson scored his first goal for the club with the hosts' only shot on target.

3. W: Ryan Shotton

After a difficult start to the season, the centre-back has improved in recent weeks. He was Boro's best performer at the Cardiff City Stadium showing leadership and grit in Boro's backline.

4. W: Atdhe Nuhiu

An injury-time header from the towering frontman helped Wednesday snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham. It was a dramatic end to Garry Monk's first game in charge of the Owls at Hillsborough.

