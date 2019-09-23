Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson takes a closer look at the division’s winners and losers from the last few days. There may not have been as many goals, but there was certainly plenty of drama. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled in the second tier:
1. W: Aden Flint
The former Boro centre-back helped keep his former side at bay in Cardiff's backline. "I was pleased for him today, that was his best game. I want to play Middlesbrough every week," said Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. W: Ben Watson
Nottingham Forest haven't lost since the opening day of the season and are up to sixth following a 1-0 win over Barnsley. Watson scored his first goal for the club with the hosts' only shot on target.
Photo: Getty Images
3. W: Ryan Shotton
After a difficult start to the season, the centre-back has improved in recent weeks. He was Boro's best performer at the Cardiff City Stadium showing leadership and grit in Boro's backline.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. W: Atdhe Nuhiu
An injury-time header from the towering frontman helped Wednesday snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham. It was a dramatic end to Garry Monk's first game in charge of the Owls at Hillsborough.
Photo: Getty Images
