Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence admits he has been trying to change his side's "pressing philosophy" since taking interim charge for the second time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 76-year-old hailed Saturday's performance at Maidenhead as a "small step in the right direction" while Wednesday night's hard-fought draw against Altrincham was a more confident stride forward for Pools.

Manager Darren Sarll, who was sacked last week after managing just four wins from 15 games, vowed to implement an all-action, high pressing approach following his appointment in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, the reality was disappointingly far removed from Sarll's promises of a nonstop high press and Pools were generally lacklustre, defensive-minded and deep-lying during the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking manager's tumultuous tenure.

Lawrence has looked to implement a series of tactical and technical tweaks since the departure of Darren Sarll.

Sarll's departure felt almost inevitable after Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for only the second time in their history, with Lawrence overseeing the side while the club hunt for his successor.

The veteran has one of the most impressive CVs in the country and is one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games.

Lawrence shows little sign of slowing down and seems to have breathed new life into Pools, who have secured back-to-back draws from two difficult away trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it has not necessarily been vintage stuff from Pools, there have at last been signs that this really is a squad capable of looking up rather than down following a bitterly disappointing start to the campaign.

Lawrence has not sought to reinvent the wheel but looks to have put his experience to good use with a series of subtle adjustments, tweaking his side's shape, structure and approach to pressing.

"We've altered the shape a little bit," he said.

"We've altered the pressing philosophy and we've changed a few things on the defensive side.

"The trick is, we've got some skillful players, so we need to get the right players to plug the right gaps defensively and that gives us a much better chance when the ball turns over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we're in the wrong places defensively, then we're going to struggle to attack effectively and vice versa.

"We aren't perfect by any means but we've made a start and then it's a question of what happens in the two penalty areas."