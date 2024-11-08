Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits Pools are working on deals to strengthen their squad.

After both Nathan Asiimwe and Darren Robinson returned to their parent clubs, Pools are looking a little light in some areas.

Gary Madine, Jack Hunter and Luke Waterfall are all expected to return from injury in the next few weeks but, with a challenging run of games coming up and the hectic festive period to contend with, Pools are still keen to strengthen.

"We've got one or two training with us," Lawrence said.

"Hopefully, by the end of next week we might be able to get them to join.

"If we can get a couple in and get the injured lads back, we'll have some good depth."