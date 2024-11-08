Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has challenged his side to remain within touching distance of the National League play-offs ahead of a difficult run of games.

Supporters were optimistic about their side's chances of a promotion push prior to the new season.

Pools took seven points from their first three games but it wasn't long before cracks started to appear under outspoken manager Darren Sarll.

Pools received four red cards in their opening 10 games, failed to score in almost seven hours of football at the Prestige Group Stadium and started to slide down the National League table.

Sarll was sacked after Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for just the second time in their history having managed four wins from 15 games.

Veteran Lennie Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games, inspired an instant upturn in form and Pools have taken five points from their last three games, closing the gap to the National League play-off places.

While Pools are still languishing in the bottom half, they are just four points outside the top seven and supporters remain optimistic that a talented squad can upset the promotion party in the second half of the season.

If Pools are serious about their chances of promotion, then they'll have to come through a difficult run of games between now and the new year.

Lawrence and his side travel to leaders York, eighth placed Solihull and Gateshead, who are fourth, while Pools host second placed Barnet, seventh placed Yeovil and Oldham, who are fifth.

Given such a challenging run of fixtures, if Pools can keep themselves within five or six points through the festive period then perhaps they can begin to consider themselves as serious contenders.

And Lawrence admits he wants his side to remain close to the play-off picture as Pools prepare to embark on a testing couple of months.

"It's a simple thing, by the end of December, I wouldn't want to be any more points adrift of the play-offs than we are now," he said.

"Then, it's up to us to finish really well.

"In the old days, we used to focus on the first eight games and the last eight games.

"Obviously, you've got to do well enough in-between but we've got to get to that last eight or 10 games close enough to give ourselves a chance.

"We've got people coming back from injury, we've got a decent squad and it's going to be tested.

"Let's see what we can do."