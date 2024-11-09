"We're never going to get a result at a place like this if we let five in, it's as simple as that.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence was frustrated with his side's defending as Pools were beaten 5-3 by National League leaders York City.

A brace from Ollie Pearce, Alex Hunt's free-kick, a spectacular strike from Ashley Nathaniel-George and a late header from Dipo Akinyemi inflicted a first defeat in five league games on Pools.

The visitors, who had Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton in the dugout alongside Lawrence for the first time, were not without a threat of their own but goals from David Ferguson, Luke Charman and Mani Dieseruvwe couldn't prevent them from falling to a defeat that leaves them 16th in the National League table.

Backed by almost 1,500 vocal travelling fans, Pools showed York too much respect in the opening exchanges and went behind when Ollie Pearce capitalised on a mistake by Billy Sass-Davies to score for the fourth league game in succession.

All five of the goals Pools conceded at the league leaders appeared preventable.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser and Harrison Male made a remarkable save to keep out Adam Campbell's header from close range before the Minstermen doubled their lead when the impressive Alex Hunt scored from a free-kick on the stroke of half time.

David Ferguson, who continues to thrive under Lawrence, pulled one back five minutes into the second half with a superb strike against his former club and Pools went close to a leveller through Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe.

Just when Pools looked certain to score again, substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George was given too much time and space and lashed home a spectacular strike from range to make it 3-1.

That knocked the stuffing out of Pools and Dipo Akinyemi headed home his first goal of the season as the hosts threatened to run riot.

Luke Charman reduced the arrears with a deflected strike, Pearce scored his second from the penalty spot after careless defending by Greg Sloggett and Mani Dieseruvwe bagged his eighth goal of the campaign with almost the last kick of the game.

There was no disgrace in defeat for Pools, who gave York as good as they got for large parts of the contest.

However, the game was ultimately decided in both penalty areas, with Pools spurning a string of good chances to get back into the game at 2-1 down and making a series of defensive errors.

Veteran manager Lennie Lawrence refused to be too downbeat following his side's defeat but admitted that Pools were beaten by the better team.

"The players applied themselves reasonably well, we played some good stuff," he said.

"In the end, games are won and lost in penalty areas - that's a fact.

"We scored three goals but always from a position where we were chasing the game.

"We're never going to get a result at a place like this if we let five in, it's as simple as that.

"The nature of one or two of those goals was disappointing to say the least.

"The players kept going and there was no shame or disgrace in it, it's just that we were beaten by the better team on the day."