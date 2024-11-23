"There were many setbacks during the game - enough for three games - but the players responded."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admitted he was proud of his side's spirit, character and resilience as Pools edged a remarkable seven goal thriller to beat in-form Solihull Moors 4-3.

Supporters who braved the snow, wind and rain to make the trip to Damson Park might have done so more in hope than expectation - Solihull were unbeaten in their last five at home, while Pools hadn't won on the road since September.

Yet it was the visitors who made the better start and went ahead when Adam Campbell capitalised on a mix-up between Moors goalkeeper Laurie Walker and Sam Bowen to score his third goal of the season.

Somewhat against the run of play, Solihull hit back through Connor Wilkinson, who notched his fourth goal in two matches, but Pools restored their lead when Joe Grey headed home after Walker flapped at the impressive Luke Charman's cross.

Lennie Lawrence was delighted with how his side responded to setbacks as Pools beat Solihull Moors to close the gap to the play-offs to four points.

Lennie Lawrence's side were good value for their lead at the break but the hosts turned the game on its head in the second half thanks to goals from Matt Warburton and Bradley Stevenson.

It took Pools just a minute to equalise when Luke Charman and Joe Grey again combined for Grey to score his second goal of the afternoon and fifth of the season.

As the rain bucketed down and the wind lashed across Damson Park, there was still more drama in store as Pools went back in front after Mani Dieseruvwe turned home Charman's cross to score his 10th goal of the campaign.

Stevenson struck the woodwork for the Moors but the game rather petered out as Pools moved to within four points of the play-offs.

It was a remarkable contest that had just about everything and there was even drama on the touchline when referee William Davis fell ill, leaving fourth official Declan Brown to take over in the middle.

A Solihull season ticket holder deputised for Brown and all sorts of chaos ensued as Nathan Sheron was forced to strip down to his underwear - and even change his socks - after sustaining a small cut.

It was the first time that Pools have won away under Lennie Lawrence and the veteran boss will hope that the result can help kickstart his side's season ahead of back-to-back home games.

"I'm very proud," he said.

"We showed we can deal with setbacks.

"We scored first and got off on the front foot, which was good.

"Coming out at half time 2-1 up, to find ourselves 3-2 down within 10 minutes is something that we didn't anticipate to be honest.

"That can be deflating but we've tried to encourage the players to keep doing the same things - don't be too adversely affected by setbacks.

"To be fair to them, that's what they did - it helped that we got the equaliser fairly quickly, but after that we could have had more.

"I'm not happy that we let three in, but Solihull are a very good attacking side.

"I don't think anybody's going to come here and score four goals and there aren't many teams who are going to come here and win.

"There were many setbacks during the game - enough for three games - but the players responded."