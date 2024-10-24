Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United interim manager Lennie Lawrence felt his side deserved to win following Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Altrincham.

It was a much-improved Pools performance despite less than ideal circumstances as issues with travel and traffic caused Pools to arrive late and forced them to miss their pre-match meeting.

However, there were few signs that the visitors were feeling the effects of the challenging trip to the North West as Nathan Sheron's first goal for the club fired them in front after just five minutes.

Altrincham grew into the game and equalised in the 31st minute through Lewis Banks, although Pools goalkeeper Brad Young might have felt he should have kept the defender's effort out after getting a hand to his strike.

The home side finished the first half strongly but it was Pools who went closest to scoring again when Altrincham skipper Ethan Ross had to take instinctive avertive action after Dan Dodds had seen his deflected cross cannon off the post; referee Greg Rollason felt Ross had palmed the ball clear in time but replays later showed it looked to have crossed the line.

Adam Campbell forced a fine fingertip save from Ross on the stroke of half time and Pools were the better side after the break, with Billy Sass-Davies, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron all going close to winning the game.

In the end, Pools had to be content with a point but there were plenty of positives following a strong performance against an Altrincham side who finished fourth last season and have only lost once at home so far this term.

While Saturday's rather uninspiring draw at Maidenhead might have been a tentative step in the right direction, the midweek performance in Manchester felt more like a stride as Pools proved more than a match for one of the National League's best footballing outfits.

And Lawrence felt his side were good value for at least a point and suggested Pools might have deserved to snatch all three.

"It's another small step forward," he said.

"We had a great start - I think we took them a little bit by surprise and we scored a good first goal.

"They had a spell for 20, 25 minutes in the first half when they got on top of us and we couldn't get the pressing quite right.

"They forced us back too much and they got the equaliser.

"We have to be able to cope with setbacks - that was a setback, we coped with it.

"We sorted a few things out at half time and in the second half the pressing and the shape were better.

"We offered quite a bit going forward - we got into some good attacking positions and we made some chances.

"On another day, we'd have won.

"I thought we were marginally better than them - not miles better, but marginally.

"Probably, on the balance of play, we deserved to win."

Pools made a remarkably fast start given their difficult journey to Greater Manchester and Nathan Sheron fired them in front with his first Pools goal.

It was a fine finish from the impressive midfielder, who has started all 17 of his new side's games so far this season.

Sheron enjoyed the best goalscoring campaign of his career last term when he bagged six goals for Oldham and has taken up plenty of promising positions since signing for Pools, with Lawrence hailing the tireless midfielder's contribution following another impressive performance.

He said: "We had a few hiccups with the travel arrangements but we got here.

"Even if we'd lost, that's no excuse.

"Usually when something like that happens, you start badly but in this case we started really well.

"Nathan's a good pro, he's a very important part of the team and I was pleased for him.

"He played very well, his energy levels are excellent."

There were a string of strong displays in the Pools ranks, with Billy Sass-Davies impressing in the heart of the defence after being preferred to struggling skipper Luke Waterfall while fellow defenders Tom Parkes, Dan Dodds and David Ferguson all produced solid showings.

However, it was a difficult night for inexperienced goalkeeper Brad Young, who made a rare mistake for Altrincham's equaliser after getting a strong hand to Lewis Banks' effort but failing to keep it out.

The Leicester loanee has started to come into his own in recent weeks and Lawrence has vowed to stick by the 22-year-old despite a difficult night at the J. Davidson Stadium.

"I'm not going to start pointing fingers or anything else," he said.

"At the end of the day we let a goal in, we had a setback but we bounced back from it.

"He's a good young goalkeeper and this experience is an essential part of his development.

"He'll be in the goal on Saturday."

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson has been one of a number of names linked with the vacant Pools job but it feels like it would require a lucrative offer to lure him from Greater Manchester, where he's helped the Robins rise from the Northern Premier League to the National League.

Since Parkinson's appointment in April 2017, Pools have had a staggering 12 permanent managers and are now on the hunt for their 13th - an interesting insight into how the two clubs operate.

Lawrence has been in caretaker charge since last Wednesday and while the 76-year-old has urged Pools not to rush when appointing Darren Sarll's successor, supporters will be hoping their side can move a bit quicker than when the veteran was last made interim boss, overseeing five games over the course of a month.

While the focus has, understandably, been on the football this week, with Pools travelling to both Maidenhead and Altrincham before hosting Aldershot on Saturday, the club then have a clear week on account of their humbling exit from the FA Cup.

And Lawrence admits he expects to be in the dugout at the weekend but hinted that the club might look to make the most of next week to ramp up their pursuit of Sarll's replacement.

He said: "I think I'll be involved again on Saturday and then we'll see where we are.

"After Saturday, there's no game for a couple of weeks because we're out the cup, so we'll see what happens."